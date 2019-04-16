"The program aligned perfectly with our curriculum and reinforced Earth science concepts taught in 6th grade...Project Cornerstone's lesson has students authentically apply the scientific method during the activity." - Angela Najera, Teacher, Greenfield Middle School

“I highly recommend this program to others and hope to continue having them come to Central each year.” – Kelly Nytes, Teacher, Central Elementary School

Student: "This was fun!" Teacher: "That's music to my ears." - 5th Grade Student and Teacher, Central Elementary School

"I wish we could've stayed longer [on the field trip]." - 6th Grade Student, Cajon Valley Middle School

"This field trip is so excellent for our students. This industry should not hide, but broadcast its importance to our communities" - 6th Grade Teacher, Cajon Valley Middle School