CONSTRUCTION AGGREGATES (i.e., SAND, GRAVEL AND CRUSHED STONE) ARE THE SECOND MOST CONSUMED COMMODITY IN THE WORLD - second only to water.Project Cornerstone is a grassroots organization dedicated to educating the public about the importance of local construction aggregate resources through hands-on learning in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).
WHAT ARE TEACHERS AND STUDENTS SAYING ABOUT PROJECT CORNERSTONE?
"The program aligned perfectly with our curriculum and reinforced Earth science concepts taught in 6th grade...Project Cornerstone's lesson has students authentically apply the scientific method during the activity." - Angela Najera, Teacher, Greenfield Middle School
“I highly recommend this program to others and hope to continue having them come to Central each year.” – Kelly Nytes, Teacher, Central Elementary School
Student: "This was fun!" Teacher: "That's music to my ears." - 5th Grade Student and Teacher, Central Elementary School
"I wish we could've stayed longer [on the field trip]." - 6th Grade Student, Cajon Valley Middle School
"This field trip is so excellent for our students. This industry should not hide, but broadcast its importance to our communities" - 6th Grade Teacher, Cajon Valley Middle School
"This [in-class activity] makes science interesting" - High School Student, Diego Valley Charter School
"This isn't play time, or snack time. This is science time!" - 2nd Grade Student, Hancock Elementary School
"This is awesome! - 3rd Grade Student, Lindo Park School
"Science is my favorite! - 4th Grade Student, Lindo Park School
"I love science, now!" - 5th Grade Student, Lindo Park School
"It [the field trip] was better than the Museum of Man!" - 6th Grade Student, Cajon Valley Middle School
"I thought this [the field trip] was going to be dumb, but it's really fun!" - 6th Grade Student, Cajon Valley Middle School
RT @myersatidea1: Day 2 of Equipment Operator Training Students and I got to ride along with Lehigh Hanson in the big trucks then off… https://t.co/TnNiqaaNF6
RT @Ignoremygirth: Really wish this was around when I was in high school. We need more programs like this https://t.co/3ZnsoCdJTd
Day 2 of our #FollowtheRock PreApprenticeship Program Intro to Equipment Operator. Today students from @GUHSDTweet… https://t.co/kTwUM9vlDu
RT @myersatidea1: So proud of all my students getting trained on heavy equipment today at Hanson! Thanks to Project Cornerstone, Lehi… https://t.co/QQXmf8VnAK
OUR PROGRAMS
Education
Project Cornerstone offers hands-on field trips to local quarries and in-class activities for San Diego County students that are aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards and support STEM education.
Community Outreach
Project Cornerstone educates the public on the importance of local construction aggregates by conducting presentations for local service groups, organizations, booths at fairs and community events.
Project Cornerstone's Progress
Project Cornerstone reached 7,586 students and parents in 2017 throughout San Diego County through in-class programs, field trips, and community events.
2019
updated 04/08/19
2,024
