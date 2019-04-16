CONSTRUCTION AGGREGATES (i.e., SAND, GRAVEL AND CRUSHED STONE) ARE THE SECOND MOST CONSUMED COMMODITY IN THE WORLD - second only to water.

Project Cornerstone is a grassroots organization dedicated to educating the public about the importance of local construction aggregate resources through hands-on learning in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

WHAT ARE TEACHERS AND STUDENTS SAYING ABOUT PROJECT CORNERSTONE?

"The program aligned perfectly with our curriculum and reinforced Earth science concepts taught in 6th grade...Project Cornerstone's lesson has students authentically apply the scientific method during the activity." - Angela Najera, Teacher, Greenfield Middle School

“I highly recommend this program to others and hope to continue having them come to Central each year.” – Kelly Nytes, Teacher, Central Elementary School

Student: "This was fun!" Teacher: "That's music to my ears." - 5th Grade Student and Teacher, Central Elementary School

"I wish we could've stayed longer [on the field trip]." - 6th Grade Student, Cajon Valley Middle School

"This field trip is so excellent for our students. This industry should not hide, but broadcast its importance to our communities" - 6th Grade Teacher, Cajon Valley Middle School

"This [in-class activity] makes science interesting" - High School Student, Diego Valley Charter School

"This isn't play time, or snack time. This is science time!" - 2nd Grade Student, Hancock Elementary School

"This is awesome! - 3rd Grade Student, Lindo Park School

"Science is my favorite! - 4th Grade Student, Lindo Park School

"I love science, now!" - 5th Grade Student, Lindo Park School

"It [the field trip] was better than the Museum of Man!" - 6th Grade Student, Cajon Valley Middle School

"I thought this [the field trip] was going to be dumb, but it's really fun!" - 6th Grade Student, Cajon Valley Middle School

El Cap and IDEA center students at @lehighhanson Quarry in lakeside today! Students have toured the site and are making their own skate ramp molds to pour and form concrete. Thanks to @lehighhanson and @northcountygunite! #coolconstructioncareers #concrete #aggregatesinaction #skatepark #construction #concrete #aggregate
Lots of fun learning about #concrete at the @lovestemsd EXPO Day at Petco Park this past weekend! Kids in the community of all ages were able to make their own concrete projects and discover how this versatile building material is made and where the various ingredients come from. Many thanks to our volunteers from @graniteconstruction, Enniss Inc., and Swan Insurance! And as always, thank you to our annual sponsors who's donations allow Project Cornerstone to participate in amazing events like EXPO Day and reach hundreds of kids and parents in our community! #STEM #STEMlearning #aggregates #aggregatesinaction #CoolConstructionCareers #projectcornerstone
After learning from @kantenrussell from @newlineskateparks about the design of skateparks, students from @idea_center_hs and @echsvaqueros participated in a hands-on experience hosted by #EnnissInc and @vertiblock.sd!! Students worked side-by-side with industry professionals from NorthCountyGunite.com and @cemex where they constructed their own wood form skate ramp, applied Shot Crete, practiced finishing the #concrete and saw how metal coping is made!!! Students learned there are #CoolConstructionCareers!! Thanks to all the companies mentioned that made this possible!! @lakesidechamber & Lakeside Skatepark #concrete #jobs #GUHSD
Having lots of fun with #concrete at Rancho Cucamonga Elementary!! Choose Concrete as a #Phenomena for #NGSS !! #ConcretePhenom #aggregatesinaction

OUR PROGRAMS

Education

Project Cornerstone offers hands-on field trips to local quarries and in-class activities for San Diego County students that are aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards and support STEM education.

Community Outreach

Project Cornerstone educates the public on the importance of local construction aggregates by conducting presentations for local service groups, organizations, booths at fairs and community events.

 

Project Cornerstone's Progress
Project Cornerstone reached 7,586 students and parents in 2017 throughout San Diego County through in-class programs, field trips, and community events.

Students, Parents and Teachers Reached in
2019
2,024

 
Project Cornerstone is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity supported almost entirely by annual donations.

 
 